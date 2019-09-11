Crimestoppers warns against illegal dumping in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro city field crews posted a notice of violation after they were forced to remove mattresses, furniture and electronics someone dumped illegally along Old Battleground Road near Greystone Point.

City staff said homeowners have called at least twice a year about illegal dumping in the area since 2017.

Homeowner Elizabeth Napoliello lives off Old Battleground and said Wednesday she's noticed the problem for years.

“It’s sad to say but it’s almost gotten to the point where it’s comical, you know like you look and like, 'What am I gonna see today?'" she said.

She said furniture is left near apartment complexes near the road, sometimes tossed into the creek running parallel to Old Battleground.

“Driving down the street it’s all nice at Carolina Estates and then they get down to our place, and we’ve got like three or four funky mattresses on the corner. It’s not very inviting, to say the least,” she said.

The city does offer bulk pickup by the curb but only on designated collection days.

City staff said there is also a transfer station off Burnt Poplar Road for people to use.

Napoliello said one of her neighbors put up a sign warning people not to dump. She hopes people realize they have other options.

“The Goodwill is not even a mile up the street," she said. "The chair that’s in the creek right now, somebody could’ve used that, but it sits in the creek.”

City staff said the minimum fine for illegal dumping is $50.