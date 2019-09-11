‘Assume she’s in danger’: 5-year-old New Mexico girl has been missing for days; authorities ‘have absolutely nothing’

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing for days, KOAT reports.

Renezmae Calzada was last seen playing in her front yard in Española around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. The girl’s mother called 911 to report her daughter missing on Sunday evening.

“Anytime a 5-year-old is missing, we’re going to assume she is in danger,” Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan told KOAT. “If she’s not with the family, then we’re going to assume she’s in danger.”

On Monday, investigators said they had a possible suspect in custody. However, on Tuesday, they said the person was not a suspect, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

“We have absolutely nothing,” sheriff spokesperson Randy Sanches told the Journal. “We have no starting point.”

The girl’s family is cooperating and investigators don’t believe her parents were involved, according to KOAT.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday night.