3 people found dead inside submerged car in North Carolina pond

Posted 10:09 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, September 11, 2019

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are trying to figure out exactly what led to the death of three people who were found in a car submerged in a pond, according to WMBF.

Tuesday afternoon, the Two Hill Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue Squad responded to Maxton pond after a someone reported a what appeared to be a car in the water.

The sheriff said evidence suggests a traffic-related incident led to the deaths, WMBF reports.

Troopers are investigating.

