1 person taken to hospital after Winston-Salem house fire; officials close block of Silas Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house fire in Winston-Salem forced crews to block of part of Silas Creek Parkway on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home at 5311 Silas Creek Parkway after the home caught fire.

By 6:25 a.m., the fire was under control and all searches were clear.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials blocked off both lanes of Silas Creek Parkway along the 5300 block due to large response from emergency personnel.

Police encourage drivers to look for alternate routes until the road is back open.