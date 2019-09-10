× Winston-Salem police investigating after 10 vehicle break-ins at Reynolds High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after 10 vehicle break-ins in one week at Reynolds High School.

On Monday, the Reynolds High School resource officer learned that someone had broken the windows from seven vehicles in the school parking lot and stolen items.

Police say a similar incident happened at the school just a few days earlier on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, someone went into three vehicles and stole items. Two of the three vehicles were reportedly not secured.

Police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.