× ‘Twin City Classic Fair’ will not be new name of Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The new name of the Dixie Classic Fair will not be the Twin City Classic Fair.

Winston-Salem city management recommended last week the name be changed to the Twin City Classic Fair. It came after an extensive public input process.

The current name was criticized for ties to slavery.

However, at a city committee meeting Tuesday, it was decided that the city will not push forward with the name Twin City Classic Fair.

Committee members said they felt Twin City Classic Fair was too narrow and didn’t encompass the rest of the surrounding communities.

When the city does choose a new name for the fair, it will go into effect in 2020.