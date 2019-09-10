Trolley service could be coming to downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro voters have the chance to weigh in on proposed projects across the city, including a trolley service in the downtown area.

As part of the city's participatory budgeting, residents will be able to vote on projects in their districts as well as a city-wide measure to begin a trolley service.

“We had over 500 ideas collected during this process. It’s a months-long process. We go to community engagement events throughout the community to help gather those ideas,” said Jon Decker, interim budget director .

The proposed trolley service would connect local universities with downtown parks and businesses.

Some business owners on South Elm Street said Tuesday they supported the idea of the trolley, adding that a downtown business alliance has been exploring that option for months.

“For small businesses, we definitely need this to help bring people to this end up downtown,” said Daniel Weatherington, the owner of Gate City Candy Company.

Jennifer Graf of Vintage to Vogue added that the service could help reduce parking concerns and add an experience in downtown.

“Visitors that are coming and are staying in hotels, and the trolleys stop right in front of them as they’re traveling, maybe someone is just telling them a little bit about the city," Graf said. "We’re all very proud of where we are.”

Weatherington and Graf both expressed concerns though over the proposed schedule.

According to the city's website, the trolley would run from March to November Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“So it would only help us for a couple of hours. If they’re going to bring a trolley downtown, it should start say Friday at 5 p.m. until midnight then Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight maybe,” Weatherington said.

Voting began Sept. 7 during the North Carolina Folk Festival.

Decker said the city collected close to 800 responses, putting them on track to surpass voting numbers in years past.

Voting will close Oct. 31.