Teen with special needs dies weighing 42 pounds, mom charged

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee teen with special needs died last week, weighing 42 pounds, and his mother has been charged, according to WITI.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was emaciated due to severe malnourishment.

Iraida Pizarro-Osorio, 32, is facing a felony charge in the death of her son.

Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son suffered from a genetic disorder, had seizures and could sometimes crawl to get around.

She said he never weighed more than 80 pounds in his lifetime.

But a few weeks ago, she says the teen's health went downhill.

He was found in his room unresponsive and taken to a health center.

The criminal complaint says he had a faint pulse and appeared to be extremely emaciated before he died.

Pizarro-Osorio told authorities she never took her son to the emergency room because she was scared child protective services would be called and her children would be taken.

A lock was found on the door of the teen's bedroom.

His mother says it was so he would not crawl out at nighttime.

A final ruling on his cause of death is pending further test results.