Teen with special needs dies weighing 42 pounds, mom charged

Posted 12:25 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, September 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee teen with special needs died last week, weighing 42 pounds, and his mother has been charged, according to WITI. 

Authorities say the 16-year-old  was emaciated due to severe malnourishment.

Iraida Pizarro-Osorio, 32, is facing a felony charge in the death of her son.

Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son suffered from a genetic disorder, had seizures and could sometimes crawl to get around.

She said he never weighed more than 80 pounds in his lifetime.

But a few weeks ago, she says the teen's health went downhill.

He was found in his room unresponsive and taken to a health center.

The criminal complaint says he had a faint pulse and appeared to be extremely emaciated before he died.

Pizarro-Osorio told authorities she never took her son to the emergency room because she was scared child protective services would be called and her children would be taken.

A lock was found on the door of the teen's bedroom.

His mother says it was so he would not crawl out at nighttime.

A final ruling on his cause of death is pending further test results.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.