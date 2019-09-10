Samorra is looking for her Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirteen-year-old Samorra is looking for a Forever Family.

"I am very nice, I am kind, I am calm. I like to do work," she said.

Aundra Spencer, her child advocate, says "One of the things I like about Samorra is Samorra is willing to speak up for herself."

Samorra said, "(I am) thanking God for waking me up this morning. And just having clothes on my back and shoes on my feet, and having a roof over my head. I will be really happy if I went to a forever home because I will be responsible do what I am supposed to do and I would thank God, get on my knees and pray and go to church and praised the Lord every single day."