No Sweat Liner put to the Deal or Dud test

Posted 9:23 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, September 10, 2019

FOX8's Melissa Painter put the No Sweat Liner to the Deal or Dud test.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.