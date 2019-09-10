New Google baby monitor could use AI to track baby’s movements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google appears to be creating a baby monitor that uses artificial intelligence.

According to a patent document that recently became public, the device would track your baby's eyes and body movements.

The monitor would also warn parents five to ten minutes before their infant wakes up.

The device would used video streaming, audio recordings and artificial intelligence to monitor the baby's behavior against a database of normal patterns.

But not everything Google patents ends up being developed.

The idea may or may not hit shelves.