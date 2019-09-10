× NC shooting suspect arrested at PTI airport after booking flight

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A shooting suspect was arrested in Guilford County at Piedmont Triad International airport Saturday, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jermaine Andrew Ramsey, 36, faces a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury following a shooting that happened early Thursday morning just outside the city limits of Hillsborough.

The 42-year-old victim is recovering from a .40 caliber gunshot wound to the face, the release says.

Investigators believe Ramsey shot the victim after an argument escalated.

Ramsey was arrested at PTI airport after authorities got information from U.S. Customs and Border protection that he had booked a flight from Greensboro to Laguardia airport in New York.

The magistrate set his bond at $200,000.

His next court date is Oct. 7 in Orange County.