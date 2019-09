Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When kids aren't behaving as they should, parents may decide it's time for a little time out.

That gives the child a breather, as well as mom and dad.

A new study from Oregon Health And Science University, however, says 85% of parents make mistakes when putting the strategy into practice.

In this morning's Mommy Matters, the mistakes you may be making with the time-out rule at your house