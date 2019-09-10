Michael Jordan donates $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former NBA superstar Michael Jordan is stepping up to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The hall of famer is donating $1 million to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping those in the island nation with relief efforts.

Jordan owns a home in the Bahamas and says he visits often.

On Twitter, Jordan says his heart goes out to everyone on the island who is suffering.

This isn't the first time he's has reached into his pockets to help hurricane victims.

Last year, he donated $2 million to the Carolinas in the wake of Hurricane Florence.