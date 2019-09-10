Local couple hit the dance floor, give shag dancing lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - When Mickey and Penny Hull have some free time alone they hit the dance floor.

“Oh my. It is the dance that I just love,” said Penny, who doesn’t do just any dance. She shags. “I did not grow up learning the shag. Though, I wish I had.”

For the couple, this dance is a big part of who they are.

“The dance is exactly what brought us together,” Penny said.

She met Mickey on the dance floor.

“He was actually really sweet because he knew how nervous I was," Penny said.

“I asked her to dance,” Mickey said. “At first, she didn't want to but I said ‘oh, come on. I'm learning too.'”

They eventually got married and became quite the dance team.

“We got inducted into the national Living Legends of Dance,” Penny said.

She now shares the couples love of Shag with others.

“We decided when we started lessons we wanted to give back and we consider this a family," Penny said.

The couple says the only way to learn to be good at shag dancing is to learn to have fun and that comes from deep down in your soul.”

“The people we’ve met along the way has been awesome,” Mickey said.

For more on shag lessons with Mickey and Penny Hull, call (336) 403-5873