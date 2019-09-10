× John Bolton out as national security advisor after President Trump tells him to resign

WASHINGTON —National Security Advisor John Bolton is out at the request of President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted the news at about noon Tuesday.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” the president wrote. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service.”

Bolton, however, presented a different account in a Twitter post just minutes after Trump.

“I offered to resign last night, and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,'” Bolton wrote.

The president says he plans to name a new national security advisor next week.

