Human remains found in Forsyth County

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Human remains were found in Rural Hall Monday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators are working to identify the recently discovered remains.

On Monday, a hunter in the woods behind 6725 University Parkway found what he thought to be part of a human skeleton.

Deputies responded and confirmed that the remains were human.

Investigators searched the area Tuesday.

The remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office where officials will attempt to identify them.

FCSO investigators and Winston-Salem police are both reviewing missing persons cases to try and identify the remains.

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112