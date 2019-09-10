× ‘Halloween’ sequel to start filming in NC this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. — “Halloween Kills,” the latest in the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, is set to start filming in Wilmington this week, WECT reports.

Crews are getting ready to film the first scenes for the sequel to 2018’s “Halloween” on Thursday.

They will be shooting “news reported dialogue” from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to a film permit application.

Both “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” were confirmed in July by Blumhouse Productions to be filming in Wilmington.

The newest “Halloween” movies are direct sequels to the 1978 iconic slasher film, also called “Halloween,” and will be ignoring everything after the original movie.