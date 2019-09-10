× Greensboro man arrested, charged after stabbing in Greensboro near popular park

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a female victim was stabbed Monday night, according to Greensboro police.

Frederick Alexander Hess, 21, of Greensboro, was arrested Tuesday at 11:17 a.m.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is currently in the Guilford County jail with a $30,000 bond.

Police say an investigation determined that Hess and the victim knew each other and planned to meet at the place the assault happened.

Police responded at 9:18 p.m. to LeBauer Park at 200 N. Davie St.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS and police said Monday night that she is in “stable” condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.