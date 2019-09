× Father and teenage son arrested after string of Lexington break-ins

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old and his father are facing charges after a string of break-ins in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports Jonathan Chavis, 16, and Michael Chavis, 43, both of Lexington, were arrested in connection with three break-ins in Lexington.

The teenager is reportedly being charged as an adult.