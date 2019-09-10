Driver killed, 7 children injured in school bus crash

Posted 12:05 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, September 10, 2019

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. -- Mississippi authorities are investigating a deadly school bus crash, WMC reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was killed and at least seven children were hurt in Tuesday morning's crash.

Emergency officials in Benton County say the driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused the accident.

The bus appears to have rolled and landed on the side of the road.

A medical helicopter was at the scene, taking injured children to the hospital.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.