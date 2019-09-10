× Dead person found in front yard of Burlington home identified as local teenager

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police determined the person found dead in the front yard of a home was a teenager from Burlington, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 9:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Cloverdale Street over a report of shots being fired.

After arriving, they found Myson Carlos Claude Russell, 19, of Burlington, lying dead in the front yard of a home, the release says.

The suspect vehicles are grey and black last seen towards South Mebane Street.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

