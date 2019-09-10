Dan Bishop wins North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District special election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Dan Bishop has been elected to North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat, defeating Democrat Dan McCready, CNN projects.

It was the last undecided race from the 2018 midterm elections.

The seat was vacant after the state's Board of Elections refused to certify results earlier this year after credible allegations of ballot fraud in the 2018 midterm election, causing the board to order a new election.

McCready appeared to suffer a narrow defeat to Republican Mark Harris last November, but evidence of ballot fraud by a GOP operative connected to Harris surfaced before the results could be certified. Harris decided not to run again in the special election.

With 208 of 210 precincts reporting, Bishop leads McCready 94,984 votes to 90,824.