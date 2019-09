Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A southeastern Guilford County road was blocked off after a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to 1801 Lynwood Street at the Lynwood Lakes Subdivision in Guilford County.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Fire crews, an ambulance and Guilford County deputies worked the scene with a police line keeping the public away from the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Guilford County Fire Marshal's Office.