Carowinds rollercoaster Fury 325 has been named the best steel roller coaster in the world for the 4th year in a row.

FOX8's Cindy Farmer and Shannon Smith rode the rollercoaster in 2015 when the ride made its debut.

It stands 325 feet tall and reaches speeds up to 95 miles per hour.

It stretches over a mile long.