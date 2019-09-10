Carolina rescue groups save more than 100 injured and orphaned squirrels after Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — More than 100 squirrels are safe now after enduring Hurricane Dorian, and it's in part thanks to North Carolina-based Carolina Waterfowl Rescue and other rescue groups.

"This is what chaos looks like," Carolina Waterfowl Rescue wrote in a Sunday Facebook post, showing dozens of rescued squirrels. "We helped rescue over 100 squirrels from the coast that were left injured and orphaned after the strong winds from #HurricanDorian destroyed their nests and trees that they once lived in."

CWR said Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, Edith Allen Wildlife Sanctuary, Saloli CARE, May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and other home-based rehabilitators helped to take in the animals in need.

"Thanks for all the support during this hurricane season," the rescue said. "The coast’s rehabilitators are struggling now with these orphans. Glad we were able to help take some of the load off."

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has been raising money to help support the effort to look after these squirrels and the many other animals they care for.

"If you would like to support the work we are doing with these hurricane victims, please donate today, every little bit counts," the group said. "It allows us to continue to take them in."

The group raised more than $700 since launching a fundraiser on Facebook on Sunday.

The group also says donations can be submitted the following ways: