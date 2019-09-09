× Winston-Salem man arrested after high speed chase with deputies in Lexington

Lexington, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a high speed chase in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Sherioff’s Office news release.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Anthony Nashawn Carpenter Jr., 21, on OId U.S. Highway 52, the release says.

When an officer activated their blue lights and siren, the Carpenter began to speed away.

He first tried to get on the highway before jumping over the median on the exit to get back to Old U.S. Hwy 52.

He then continued to downtown Lexington where he made multiple rounds on side streets that run off Main Street.

The pursuit ended when deputies say they used a tactical maneuver with a patrol car to block Carpenter’s vehicle in.

Carpenter was arrested for:

Flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Failure to maintain lane control

Driving wrong way on one way street

Open container violation, driving left of center

Speeding

Stop sign violation

Red light violation

Hit and run causing property damage

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Possession of stolen property

Resisting a public officer

Texting and driving

Unsafe tires

Possession burglary tools

No operators License

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Larceny of motor vehicle

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

He was taken to the magistrate’s office and formerly charged, the release says.

He was placed under a $400,000 secured bond.

Carpenter was served with a fugitive warrant out of Virginia and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.

The release says he was also served with two warrants out of Forsyth County for interfering with an electronic monitoring device and injury to personal property and was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

He was additionally charged with a parole violation and is being held under this offense with no bond.

Carpenter was taken to the Davidson County jail and released to the custody of the jail staff.

His first court date was set for Sept. 6.