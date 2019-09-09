Winston-Salem man arrested after high speed chase with deputies in Lexington
Lexington, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a high speed chase in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Sherioff’s Office news release.
Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Anthony Nashawn Carpenter Jr., 21, on OId U.S. Highway 52, the release says.
When an officer activated their blue lights and siren, the Carpenter began to speed away.
He first tried to get on the highway before jumping over the median on the exit to get back to Old U.S. Hwy 52.
He then continued to downtown Lexington where he made multiple rounds on side streets that run off Main Street.
The pursuit ended when deputies say they used a tactical maneuver with a patrol car to block Carpenter’s vehicle in.
Carpenter was arrested for:
Flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger
Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Failure to maintain lane control
Driving wrong way on one way street
Open container violation, driving left of center
Speeding
Stop sign violation
Red light violation
Hit and run causing property damage
Failure to wear a seatbelt
Possession of stolen property
Resisting a public officer
Texting and driving
Unsafe tires
Possession burglary tools
No operators License
Possession of marijuana
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Larceny of motor vehicle
Breaking and entering
Larceny after breaking and entering
Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
He was taken to the magistrate’s office and formerly charged, the release says.
He was placed under a $400,000 secured bond.
Carpenter was served with a fugitive warrant out of Virginia and placed under a $250,000 secured bond.
The release says he was also served with two warrants out of Forsyth County for interfering with an electronic monitoring device and injury to personal property and was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.
He was additionally charged with a parole violation and is being held under this offense with no bond.
Carpenter was taken to the Davidson County jail and released to the custody of the jail staff.
His first court date was set for Sept. 6.