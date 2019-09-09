Truck crashes through window of Wake Forest Baptist Health building in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A truck crashed through a window of a Wake Forest Baptist Health building Monday morning in High Point.

At about 9:16 a.m., police responded to the scene.

Police say the truck driver was pulled from the truck but did not suffer any injuries.

The driver reportedly was driving into a parking spot and confused the gas with the brakes, launching the car down a grassy slope and through the window.

No one was in the room where the truck crashed.

A witness said she heard a loud boom before people rushed outside to see what happened.