Truck crashes through window of Wake Forest Baptist Health building in High Point

Posted 10:35 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, September 9, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. —  A truck crashed through a window of a Wake Forest Baptist Health building Monday morning in High Point.

At about 9:16 a.m., police responded to the scene.

Police say the truck driver was pulled from the truck but did not suffer any injuries.

The driver reportedly was driving into a parking spot and confused the gas with the brakes, launching the car down a grassy slope and through the window.

No one was in the room where the truck crashed.

A witness said she heard a loud boom before people rushed outside to see what happened.

