South Carolina 6-year-old gets free trip to Disney World after spending savings to serve food to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. — A South Carolina boy wanted to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees, so he made the decision to put his savings to better use and cancel his trip to Disney World — that is, until Disney found out, WTVD reports.

On Sunday, Jermaine Bell turned 7, but in the week leading up to his big day, he decided the money he and his family spent a year saving for a big birthday trip to Disney World was better spent helping those evacuated from the South Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian, according to WJBF.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” Bell said.

The child used the money to buy hot dogs and chips and water, and he gave it all away.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” Bell said.

The 6-year-old, with the help of his grandmother, put together signs and stood on the side of Highway 125 in Allendale. He was able to help out close to 100 evacuees, according to WJBF.

Even though Bell expected nothing in return, Disney decided to make a little magic happen, and Bell and his family will get to enjoy a free trip to the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

Over the weekend, a Disney bus showed up at his home, and Disney cast members gave him the good news, according to WTVD.

