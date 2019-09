× Police respond to ‘possible security item’ at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Douglas Airport said police were investigating a “possible security item” Monday afternoon in the baggage claim area, WSOC reports.

Sources say a dog sniffed out a suspicious item.

Per protocol, local law enforcement is responding to a possible security item in baggage claim. Lower level traffic is being rerouted to the upper level. More details to follow. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 9, 2019

The airport tweeted that lower level traffic was being re-routed to the upper level.

The airport said passengers should stay where they are.