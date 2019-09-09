Female victim stabbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A female victim was stabbed in Greensboro Monday, according to Greensboro police.

Police responded at 9:18 p.m. to LeBauer Park at 200 N. Davie St.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS and police say she is in "stable" condition.

There are two suspects.

Officers are currently canvassing the area and trying to talk to witnesses.

Police were not able to use a K-9 for the search.

No weapon is on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

