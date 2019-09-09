Page High School students honor former student who drowned, get swimming lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of Page High School students are getting their first swimming lessons thanks to a scholarship.

People in the community and the Page High School family donated money for “the learn to swim program” in Malik Ramirez's memory.

The freshman died in may after drowning in a lake across the street from the school.

His mother is hoping these lessons will help save lives around water.

A bus load of Page students arrived at the Greensboro Aquatic Center Monday morning ready to learn the basics of swimming.

After a quick poolside briefing, 25 first-time swimmers got into the water.

They learned to breathe, how to float and how to kick.

"They did great picked up quickly and no fear which is what I like," said Allen Parson, a GAC swim instructor.

Their principal, Erik Naglee, was on deck watching closely.

"We are all in this effort together because obviously this is a life long lesson that will serve our students for many many years to come," Naglee said.

The students will have their second lesson on Wednesday.