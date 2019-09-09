Page High School students honor former student who drowned, get swimming lessons

Posted 6:34 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, September 9, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A group of Page High School students are getting their first swimming lessons thanks to a scholarship.

People in the community and the Page High School family donated money for “the learn to swim program” in Malik Ramirez's memory.

The freshman died in may after drowning in a lake across the street from the school.

His mother is hoping these lessons will help save lives around water.

A bus load of Page students arrived at the Greensboro Aquatic Center Monday morning ready to learn the basics of swimming.

After a quick poolside briefing, 25 first-time swimmers got into the water.

They learned to breathe, how to float and how to kick.

"They did great picked up quickly and no fear which is what I like," said Allen Parson, a GAC swim instructor.

Their principal, Erik Naglee, was on deck watching closely.

"We are all in this effort together because obviously this is a life long lesson that will serve our students for many many years to come," Naglee said.

The students will have their second lesson on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.