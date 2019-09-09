× Officer shoots, kills dog that charged at him in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An officer shot and killed a dog in High Point that charged at him, police say.

A neighbor called authorities at 10:09 a.m. Saturday asking to speak to an animal control officer about her neighbor’s dog “getting out all the time.”

On Sunday, at 8:59 a.m., a caller told dispatch that dogs were running loose at 145 Bellevue Dr. and that they were afraid to leave the house for church over the ongoing issue.

An officer arrived, walked up to the home with the intent to remind the owners to keep their pets secure since it is a city ordinance.

When the officer was about five feet from the front porch, he heard growling, police say.

The officer was in the driveway, didn’t see the dog and began stepping back.

A few seconds later, the dog came out from under the front porch and charged the officer.

He then drew his gun and fired two shots that both hit the dog when he felt he didn’t have the time and distance to retreat, police say.

The dog then went into the home.

Both shots were fired downward but ricocheted off the concrete driveway. One round impacted the upper left side of a living room window and the other came to rest in a recycling bin.

The officer immediately called for a supervisor to respond and officers went into the home to find the dog and attempt to provide aid.

Police say the dog was eventually put down after having lost too much blood.