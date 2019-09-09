× NC woman tries to deliver drugs to prison with drone, warrant says

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Pineville woman is being investigated on suspicion that she coordinated a drone drop outside a prison in Virginia, WSOC reports.

A search warrant showed the path investigators followed from Virginia all the way to the woman’s home in Pineville.

Virginia state troopers found a drone on the side of a road near Buckingham Correctional Center, between Lynchburg and Richmond.

Attached to the drone, was a package wrapped in camouflaged duct tape with marijuana, cocaine and a cellphone inside.

The drone’s own GPS data contains flight details, which showed it was flown before at an apartment complex off Willow Ridge Road in Pineville.

“Unfortunately, as the drones become more sophisticated you are going to see a greater levels of the risk of contraband coming into a prison system,” said security expert Walter Kimble.