NC police department promotes physical discipline for children who misbehave

POLKTON, N.C. — The Polkton Police Department posted an image and message to Facebook which has people believing they are advocating for disciplining children with physical force, WBTV reports.

The post features an advertisement for “The Belt.”

The PPD then went on to say in their message that corporal punishment does not involve disciplining children.

The belt advertisement seems to suggest that it can be used for children who disobey their parents by talking back, yelling and “more.”

The PPD said it is important for parents to establish boundaries with their children and that it is OK to “take control back over your family.”

There is also a disclaimer saying there is a line between discipline and abuse.

Leaving marks on a child when disciplining them is still viewed as abuse.