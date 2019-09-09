Mother hands out over 100 lunches every day for children in her neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis woman is on a mission to feed kids in her community who live in poverty and who sometimes may go hungry, KTVI reports.

Champale Anderson is a health care provider and mother of six who has been feeding kids in her St. Louis neighborhood for five years.

"I noticed the kids they are always hungry," Anderson said.

She says she has an open door policy on school days for kids in the community.

They can knock on her door before and after school and she hands them a snack for breakfast and lunch.

"They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch it up like special treats for my special babies," Anderson said.

Bags are filled with goodies that many kids love to eat like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, vegetables, juice, snacks and a few surprises helping many kids in need.

“It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags,” Anderson said.

But what makes this act of kindness so impressive is she makes about 100 bags a day and pours so much love into the bags to make it possible.

"I do a hundred bags every day. Sometimes a little more for the kids that's coming extra," Anderson said. "Their parents bring them over here to get the bags and i'm going to start doing extra bags now. Maybe about 150."

Outside her home is a sign that reads Champ Tears Drops free snack anytime and donations welcome.

Inside her home a cross sits in the center of her table where she prepares the snacks.

Anderson says she lives by a quote by Mother Teresa: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

To donate, you head to the GoFundMe page.