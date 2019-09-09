× Man allegedly assaults girl, texts her for sex; dad holds him at knifepoint before cops arrive

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A 29-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in August had his bail denied Thursday, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The girl’s father held the accused culprit at knifepoint until cops got there after the dad tricked the man into coming over.

Danny Garay allegedly met one of the girl’s relatives, who was 19, online, prosecutors said.

The 19-year-old and Garay performed sexual acts in front of the 12-year-old and prosecutors say Garay asked the 12-year-old if she wanted to have sex.

The 12-year-old declined.

Prosecutors say Garay knew the girl’s age and assaulted her.

The next day, he invited the 19-year-old and 12-year-old to a hotel room. Prosecutors say he and the 19-year-old again performed sexual acts in front of the girl.

He also allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old and, as the assault was happening, told the girl to perform a sexual act with the 19-year-old.

Prosecutors say she did.

After the incident, Garay allegedly told the 12-year-old in a text that he wanted to have sex with her.

The girl’s father was using the phone and told Garay to come over. The father then held him at knifepoint when he arrived until the police got there, according to prosecutors.

Garay was identified in a photo array by the girl. The 19-year-old told detectives that he knew the girl’s age and that the two had sex.

The 19-year-old is not facing charges currently, prosecutors say.

Police records show that Garay was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of predatory criminal assault.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

His next hearing is set for Sept. 25.