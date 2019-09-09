Local man finds purpose in flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Greg Owen starts his day in the flower garden.

"This is a morning routine,” said Owen, who carefully picks the days freshly opened blooms. “I really enjoy the flowers its therapy for me.”

He inherited his flower gene from his mom Viola.

“My mom has always wanted fresh cut flowers in her home,” he said. “When she planted her flower garden I helped her and that was the very first year that we moved into her home in 1961.”

For many years he would take his freshly cut flowers to the Lexington Farmers Market, but these days he sells them from The Shoppe at Morris Mills in Denton where people are surprised at how inexpensive they are.

“I'm not in it to make money really, but I enjoy it,” he said. “It's just a pleasure, something to do to keep me busy and I’ve done it for a long time and I've enjoyed it and I don’t plan to stop any time soon.”

You can find Greg on Facebook at Greg’s Garden if you click here.