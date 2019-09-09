Introducing ‘The Day Helen Disappeared’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here

For nearly twenty years, she was Helen Dalton, wife and mother. Now, she is simply, “Case 22752.” Where do you go to find someone no one has seen nor heard from in more than half a century? It’s North Carolina’s oldest missing persons case. Just when you think we’ll never find out what happened to Helen Dalton, an SBI specialist reminds you to “never say never.”
