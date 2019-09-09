Impaired driver crashes into utility pole, brings power lines down onto woman’s car in Randolph County, troopers say

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers say a man was impaired when he crashed into a utility pole and brought electrical lines down on another driver’s car.

At about 10:53 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 22, near Smith Street in Randolph County.

Buddy Ray Stinson Jr., of Randleman, was driving a 2018 Nissan car east when he drove off the road to the right and hit a small tree.

The car continued off the road, across a private driveway and hit a parked SUV.

The car then went on to hit a utility pole, knocking electrical lines down onto the road.

A woman driving west in a card was hit by the pole and electrical lines.

No one was hurt.

Stinson was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

