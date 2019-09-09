High Point University student, accused of planning campus shooting, to be committed to NC psychiatric hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University student who allegedly planned out a campus shooting, Paul Steber, was committed involuntarily by the court to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for further evaluation on Monday afternoon.

The judge reduced his total bond to $250,000 secured, and the conditions of his pretrial release are that he cannot have contact with any people related to the case, cannot go to High Point University or any other educational facility and he cannot access the Internet.

His next court date is set for Nov. 3 in High Point.

Documents state that Paul Arnold Steber, 19, from Boston, Massachusetts, during an interview with police, admitted to plotting the shooting and was deemed a "threat to society," the documents show.

He reportedly had a "plan and timeline to kill people," court documents say.

The High Point University student was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room.

On Aug. 28, in court, the district attorney said Steber had been thinking about this since last December, researching mass shootings and watching videos of what happened in Charleston.

"He was not going to be an outcast any longer," the district attorney said.

The district attorney said Steber planned to rush a fraternity with his roommate and didn't care which one. He allegedly told police if he and his roommate didn't get into one, he was going to kill his roommate and himself.

The teenager allegedly told investigators he came to High Point University because he wanted to be in North Carolina where it was easier to get a gun.

Steber has since been expelled from HPU.

Steber's father came to court on Aug. 28 and was visibly upset listening to everything his son is accused of.

Students reported the weapons and HPU security confiscated the firearms as well as ammunition and turned matters over to High Point police.

Steber was in possession of a Star Super Modelo 9mm and a Brownson, Slucom, and Hopkins percussion shotgun. He was living in the UC Wanek freshman housing.

HPU sent out a letter to the university community on Aug. 28, saying, "We experienced an unfortunate situation today."

According to a High Point Police news release, Steber was charged with two felony counts of weapons on campus or other educational property. He was confined to the Guilford County Jail in High Point. As a result of his first court appearance, he will be held with no bond for up to ten days and during that time, he must have a mental health evaluation.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to also charge Steber with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. The bond for the third charge was set at $1 million.

HPU emphasized that North Carolina law prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a public or private primary school, community college, college or university.

"It's one thing to hear about it at another school or something like that, but you never feel it's going to happen where you go to school, right here where you live and go to class every day," said HPU junior Colton Zenni. "It's pretty disconcerting to think something like that could really happen anywhere. It could happen on your own campus."

Founded in 1924, HPU is a 94-year-old liberal arts institution located in High Point, N.C. About 5,200 students are enrolled at HPU.

