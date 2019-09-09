× Fox attacks three people in Davidson County’s 5th reported case of rabies this year

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A rabid fox attacked at least three people before someone shot it in Davidson County.

According to the Davison County Health Department, the fox attacked two people at a bus stop on Friday but did not break the skin.

After, the fox ran off and bit another person. It was then shot and killed.

The bite victim was referred to a medical provider for a follow-up.

The health department says this is the fifth case of rabies in Davidson County this year.

The county warns the public not to handle animals with bare hands after it has had contact with wild animals, and that people can be exposed to rabies through saliva in an animal’s fur.

The Davidson County Health Department asks anyone who sees stray dogs, cats or wildlife in their neighborhood to call Animal Control at (336) 249-0131.