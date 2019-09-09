Charlotte 7-Eleven manager shoots attempted robber after suffering gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte store manager fired back after a would-be robbery shot them, according to WCNC.
Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity Road.
Police say a person with a gun went into the 7-Eleven and shot the store manager.
That’s when the manager shot back, injuring the would-be robber.
The shooter ran from the scene, but officers tracked a suspect to 5340 Monroe Road, WCNC reports.
The store manager suffered serious injuries.
35.227087 -80.843127