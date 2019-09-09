× Central Davidson High School student charged after posting gun threat online, authorities say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Central Davidson High School student was charged Monday with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to a news release from Sheriff Richie Simmons.

The student posted a picture on social media of weapons telling people not to come to school, the release says.

The person charged is under the age of 16 and was charged by Davidson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers.

The student was charged on a juvenile petition to be filed with juvenile services.

Concerned parents told Principal Matt Coloton of CDHS Saturday evening about a threatening social media post, a Davidson County Schools news release says.

Coloton then contacted his School Resource Officer and an investigation began.

After identifying the student suspected of being responsible for the post, the SRO and sheriff’s office officials went to the student’s home.

Principal Coloton told Central Davidson High School parents and students on Sunday that swift and appropriate actions had been taken to respond to the posted threat.

“We will not tolerate incidents that cause our students or staff to be fearful on our campuses,” said Superintendent Emily Lipe, who worked with Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons during the incident.

Any student found responsible for violating these policies will face serious legal and school-administered consequences, the release says.

Deputies say there is no threat to any of the schools in the district right now.

Central Davidson High School Principal Matthew Coloton said in a statement to the Spartan community:

“Last evening I was notified by several emails of a threatening social media post that Central students should not report to school on Monday. Immediately, proper authorities were notified and an investigation into this situation began by our Davidson County Sheriff’s Office through the evening. As I speak to you now, I want to assure everyone the situation is fully under control and there is no credible threat to anyone’s safety upon returtning to school tomorrow morning. Threats like this are taken seriously and will not be tolerated, even if falsely made, and serious school and legal consequences will be administered.”