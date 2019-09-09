Burlington revitalizing downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Burlington is attracting more people downtown.

“The idea is that you would live, work and play in one confined space, which is our downtown area” said Peter Bishop, director of Economic Development.

Crews have been working diligently to have the first phase of units at May Hosiery Lofts move-in ready.

“We're really looking at trying to build Burlington back up. The more units that are available, the more people are going to want to live downtown,” said Desseraye Perry, the property manager.

Perry said more than a dozen units had been leased weeks before the first move-in date.

The City of Burlington is investing in more entertainment options.

It recently purchased space next to the Paramount Theatre for future expansion.

“We're expecting to see much more acts and larger acts and then more utilization for other types of events like weddings, anniversaries or those type of things,” Bishop said.

The new excitement got Tracy Schmidt’s attention.

She grew up in Burlington and returned as the general manager of Burlington Beer Works.

It’s the first co-op brewery in North Carolina and Burlington’s first brewery.

It opened at the end of March.

“We are more than doubling the total number of guests that we were anticipating seeing on a daily basis,” Schmidt said.

The goal is to build on that momentum.

The city is proud that there are few vacancies downtown but wants to invest more in the residential aspect.

The second phase of May Hosiery Lofts should be move-in ready Oct. 1.

Perry says they’re discussing plans for another project in Burlington.