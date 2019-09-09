× Dead man found in front yard of Burlington home, police say.

BULRINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police found a dead man lying in the front yard of a home, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 9:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Cloverdale Street over a report of shots being fired.

After arriving, they found an unidentified man lying dead in the front yard of a home, the release says.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

The suspect vehicles are grey and black last seen towards South Mebane Street.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

BPD BFD & ACEMS is currently working a shooting incident in the 1300-Blk Cloverdale St please stay clear of the area Suspect vehicles are a gray vehicle and a black vehicle last seen towards S Mebane St #bpdcomm — Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) September 10, 2019