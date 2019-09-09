Alamance Elementary teacher continues her mother’s legacy in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While many first-year teachers may be struggling to get their bearings around their new schools, Jordan Mayer isn't.

She is at Alamance Elementary School in Guilford County. Not only did she attend there as a student, but her mother, Becky Mayer, taught there for 14 years and Jordan was her unofficial teacher's assistant.

"Every single day I came to school, I was the person in here," Jordan said. "I would set out everyone's morning work. I would sharpen the pencils. I would help Mom with her lessons, her charts, bulletin boards."

Her mother died from cancer in 2017, but Jordan was determined to continue her legacy and become a teacher. She graduated in May from East Carolina University and was hired at Alamance Elementary.

In her first few days of teaching, she felt right at home and felt her mother's presence.

"I feel like she's laughing when things go like, 'Uh, that didn't go as planned.' I know she's laughing and saying 'You'll learn! It'll come easier to you," said Jordan.

Plus she says she has support from all around, including her mother's former co-workers.