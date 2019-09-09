2 Winston-Salem siblings charged after man was shot, killed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after a deadly shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police arrested Deedward Glenn, 24, of Winston-Salem and and his sister Naketa Glenn, 31, of Winston-Salem.

Deedward is accused of shooting into a vehicle on Silas Creek Parkway last month and killing 23-year-old Earnest Cameron.

A small child and a woman were in the vehicle with Cameron at the time. They were not hurt.

Deedward was arrested on drug related offenses and charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $1,500,500.00 bond.

On Monday, he was charged with murder.

His next court appearance is Sept. 26.

Naketa is charged with felony obstruction of justice in relation to the homicide investigation.

She received a $2,500.00 unsecure bond and her court appearance is Sept. 26.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

