School removes bathroom stall doors to combat vaping

FLORENCE, Ala. -- A school in Alabama has taken the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some of the boy's bathrooms to keep kids from vaping, WAFF reports.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape.

And he says two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school's solution.

"Me, as a parent, personally, I think that's a little excessive," Brandon Campbell said.

The parents said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

"I don't like it. they take their only private place in the school that they can do their business," said Rachel Munsey, a parent.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary as they work to figure out other solutions.