SC family of 8 homeless after Hurricane Dorian destroys home

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A family of eight in Charleston, South Carolina are homeless after Hurricane Dorian caused a tree to crash into their mobile home, WCSC reports.

this mobile home is in the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park.

Deann Brown lives there with her seven children.

"We just glad to be alive," Brown said.

She says the family was asleep around 4:30 Thursday morning on the living room floor when the tree suddenly fell.

"The kids and I were sleeping and then next thing I know I heard a boom sound. When I looked over I saw the whole living room caving in and then I saw this tree," Brown said. "The branches of the tree was like coming into the house."

Brown says the whole kitchen was caved in from the tree's impact.

"When I walked back towards my bedroom I was looking right into my neighbor's face. They had the flashlight right in front of me," Brown said. "I was devastated. I was very hurt because this was all that my kids and I had," Brown said.

Brown and her family went to a shelter at Zucker Middle School right across the street from the mobile home park. That is their temporary home.

She hopes to eventually have a new place that they can call their own home.

"I thank God for my kids. Only thing I'm asking God to do is grant us with a new home because this is all we had," Brown said.